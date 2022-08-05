 08/05/2022

Remembering Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Pioneering Lieutenant Uhura

6:07 minutes

Nichelle Nichols at a premiere, wearing a black shirt, a caramel colored velvet shawl and a pearl necklace, waves. She looks to the upper right hand corner of the frame, smiling.
Nichelle Nichols in Los Angeles, 2016. Credit: Shutterstock

Actress Nichelle Nichols died this week at the age of 89. She was known to people throughout the galaxy for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise. Her casting as a Black woman in a highly skilled, technical position on a major television program in 1966 was crucial representation—and helped many viewers see science and technology careers as something within their grasp as well. 

When Nichols considered leaving Star Trek to return to Broadway, a meeting with “her biggest fan”—the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr—helped convince her to stay on to contribute to the civil rights movement. 

Later, Nichols became an ambassador for NASA, working to help recruit people to the space shuttle program, especially women and minorities. In this remembrance, astronaut Leland Melvin helps tell her story, and Tarika Barrett, CEO of the STEM organization Girls Who Code, talks about the importance of role models and representation.

Segment Guests

Leland Melvin

Leland Melvin is a former NASA astronaut and the author of Chasing Space: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances (Amistad, 2017). He’s based in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Tarika Barrett

Tarika Barrett is the CEO of Girls Who Code, based in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

