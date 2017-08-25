The Great American Eclipse is over, but what about those eclipse glasses you worked so hard to track down just in time to see it? For safety reasons, you probably can’t use them the next time a total solar eclipse passes over North America in 2024. But don’t throw them away! Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer for FiveThirtyEight, shares what you can do instead, from phone camera hacks, to donating them for upcoming eclipses.

Plus, drug abuse and addiction are often considered a young person’s problem. But new research in the U.K. and Australia finds that people over 50 are experiencing rising rates of substance abuse — and in at least one state in the U.S., the opioid epidemic is hitting them hard. Koerth-Baker discusses these and other stories.

To donate your leftover eclipse glasses, send them to Astronomers Without Borders

AWB Eclipse Glasses Donation Program

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th Street

Springdale, AR 72762