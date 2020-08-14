 08/14/2020

For These Robots, Sexism Isn’t The Problem

a black woman standing next to a small humanoid robot
Ayanna Howard, the study’s principal investigator. Here, for a past study, she is using a socially engaging robot to interact with children who are having difficulty with mathematics. The robot uses knowledge from real teachers to help children with common math problems. Credit: Georgia Tech / Rob Felt

Roboticists, like other artificial intelligence researchers, are concerned about how bias affects our relationship with machines that are supposed to help us. But what happens when the bias is not in the machine itself, but in the people trying to use it?

Ayanna Howard, a roboticist at Georgia Tech, went looking to see if the “gender” of a robot, whether it was a female-coded robotic assistant like Amazon’s Alexa, or a genderless surgeon robot like those currently deployed in hospitals, influenced how people responded. But what she found was something more complicated—we tend not to think of robots as competent at all, regardless of what human characteristics we assign them.

Howard joins producer Christie Taylor to talk about the surprises in her research about machines and biases, as well as how to build robots we can trust. Plus, how COVID-19 is changing our relationships with helpful robots.

Further Reading

  • Read more about the study, via Georgia Tech.

Segment Guests

Ayanna Howard

Ayanna Howard is a professor and Chair of the School of Interactive Computing at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.

Segment Transcript

