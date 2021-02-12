Seeing The World Through Salmon Eyes
11:59 minutes
11:59 minutes
The saying goes, “The eyes are the window to the soul.” But for fish, the eyes are the window to the stomach.
As one California biologist recently learned, the eyes of Chinook salmon are like a tiny diet journal of everything it ate. But to read that journal, you have to peel back the layers of the eye, like it’s the world’s tiniest onion.
Miranda Tilcock, assistant research specialist at the Center for Watershed Science at the University of California, Davis talks to Ira about why she goes to such gooey lengths to understand what these salmon eat. Check out a video and photos of the lab’s research below!
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Miranda Tilcock is an assistant research specialist in the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California, Davis in Davis, California.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.