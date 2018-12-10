To be a salmon is to live an adventurous life: They hatch in freshwater streams, travel miles downstream to the ocean, and live years dodging predators in the open sea. But in order to reproduce, they must return back to that mountain stream, however far away.

How do they find their way? And how do they know which stream, of all those emptying into the rivers that flow into the sea, is the one they were born in? Research in 2014 confirmed that Pacific salmon can sense and respond to the Earth’s magnetic field—and that’s at least one component of how they find their home river.

Now, a group of Atlantic salmon, descended from a group that’s spent 60 years in a landlocked lake, has also demonstrated this ability. Scientists writing in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describe that when exposed to an induced magnetic field mimicking the northern Pacific Ocean, juvenile salmon, reared in landlocked Oregon, will try to swim south. And when exposed to the magnetic field mimicking a point much further south, the same fish will try to swim north.

Lead author Michelle Scanlan, a faculty research assistant in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Oregon State University, explains the implications of this behavior for both wild Atlantic salmon and in populations kept, as many are, in fish farms nationwide.

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Related Links