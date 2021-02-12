February 12, 2021

featured segment
Two Decades Beyond The First Full Map Of Human DNA
It took 13 years for an international group of scientists to sequence the human genome. Today, genetic research faces new hurdles.
12:07
Some People Had COVID-19 For So Long That It Mutated Inside Them
Small numbers of patients seem to be incubators for coronavirus mutation. What does this mean for our efforts to fight the virus?
16:58
Two Masks Are Better Than One
As coronavirus variants spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending wearing two masks at once.
16:37
Next Week, A Return To Martian Soil
Scientists hope to use the rover on the red planet’s surface to explore the geology and chemistry of what was once a river delta.
11:59
Seeing The World Through Salmon Eyes
Dissecting eyes is helping measure what fish eat—and the value of different habitats.
5:51
Meet The Man Behind The Word ‘Mesmerize’
Season three of Science Diction begins with the story of a doctor, his peculiar methods, and the power of the mind.
28:13
