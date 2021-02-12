February 12, 2021

The Human Genome Project is 20 years old. What lessons have we learned from it? Plus, the CDC now recommends double-masking as a highly effective method at stopping coronavirus spread. And Science Friday’s Science Diction podcast launches its third season.

Two Decades Beyond The First Full Map Of Human DNA

It took 13 years for an international group of scientists to sequence the human genome. Today, genetic research faces new hurdles.

