Saturn Put A Ring On It Only Relatively Recently
11:51 minutes
11:51 minutes
Saturn stands out in our solar system because of the rings that circle the planet. But the rings may not have always been there and may disappear in the far future. Researchers using data collected by Cassini’s final plunge into the planet were able to estimate the mass of the rings. From this information they were able to estimate that the rings were between 10 to 100 million years old, much younger than the planet itself.
The finding were published in the journal Science. Planetary scientist Burkhard Militzer, who was an author on the study, tells us what the rings of Saturn can reveal about the formation of the solar system and universe.
Read about what’s happening to Saturn’s rings in the journal Science.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Burkhard Militzer is an associate professor of Earth and Planetary Science and of Astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, California.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.