Science Goes To The Movies: Blade Runner 2049

16:44 minutes
In the blockbuster sequel to a 1982 sci-fi thriller, Blade Runner 2049 tells a story where synthetic human “replicants” are the enslaved labor force that runs the world—or at least, what’s left of it. Meanwhile, one replicant, a cop named K, tries to understand both his origin, and what it means to be human. But exactly how close are we to building … or growing … something that walks and talks and bleeds like us? And should we? Roboticist Angelica Lim of Simon Fraser University and bioengineer Terry Johnson at the University of California, Berkeley weigh in.
Terry Johnson is a professor of bioengineering at University of California-Berkeley and author of How to Defeat Your Own Clone: And Other Tips for Surviving the Biotech Revolution. He’s based in Berkeley, California.
Angelica Lim is an assistant professor of Computing Sciences at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.