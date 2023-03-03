 03/03/2023

It’s Spacetime And Science Season At The Oscars

16:28 minutes

a fierce malaysian woman, actress michelle yeoh, portrays a middle-aged chinese immigrant and laundromat owner. she adorns a goofy google-y eye on her forehead and stands in a martial arts position, ready to fight
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Credit: Courtesy of A24

The Academy Awards are almost upon us, airing March 12. Movie buffs may have already seen many of the nominated films. But for science geeks, there’s another form of criteria for what films go on the top of their watchlist: Do these movies include science?

a military fighter jet pulls an incredible stunt flying between two other fighter jets, catching them by surprise
Credit: Top Gun: Maverick via GIPHY

This year, a whole bunch of Oscar nominees are driven by science as part of the plot. The Best Picture category has three: the multiverses in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the water-based society in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and the gravity-defying aerial stunts in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Documentary Feature Film category is also ripe for science analysis: “Fire of Love” follows the love story between two French volcanologists, “All That Breathes” follows brothers who run a bird hospital in Delhi, and “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” spotlights Nan Goldin’s advocacy against the opioid-creating Sackler family. 

Ira is joined by Sonia Epstein, curator of science and technology at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, to discuss these films and more—including science-oriented films that were snubbed from this years’ awards. 

Event promotional image. In top left corner, the Science Goes to the Movies logo, plus event description that reads: "Compete to win prizes at a Science Movie Trivia Night with MoMI and Science Friday". Friday, April 14, 6:30pm ET @ Museum of the Moving Image, In-Person + Online Trivia Night, suggested donation: $10. RSVP link: ScienceFriday.com/Events. The background is orange with faded images of science topics: a moon with tentacles, a brain, an astronaut, a zombie, a pterodactyl, and more.

On April 14, join Museum of the Moving Image and Science Friday for an evening of trivia! Find more information and RSVP for tickets.

Segment Guests

Sonia Epstein

Sonia Epstein is the Curator of Science and Technology at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. She’s also the Executive Editor of Sloan Science & Film at Museum.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

