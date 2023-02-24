 02/24/2023

‘All That Breathes:’ A Story Of Two Brothers Saving New Delhi’s Raptors

A man sits in a darkened room with birds fluttering overhead.
Mohammad Saud, Courtesy of HBO

The Oscars are right around the corner, and one of the nominees in the documentary category is called “All That Breathes.” It tells the story of two brothers—Nadeem and Saud—who dedicate their lives to rescuing black kites, a type of raptor that dominates the skies of New Delhi.

Since they were children, the brothers have rescued more than 25,000 of these birds, who are quite literally falling out of the thick, polluted, hazy sky. Their conservation efforts have triumphed over limited resources and periods of religious violence in New Delhi.

Guest host John Dankosky speaks with Shaunak Sen, director of “All That Breathes,” about the making of the film, and how it’s a story of urban ecology, politics, and hope.

The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the Trailer

Segment Guests

Shaunak Sen

Shaunak Sen is a filmmaker and director of “All That Breathes.” He’s based in Los Angeles, California.

