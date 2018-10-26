 10/26/2018

Self-Driving Cars Are Bringing The Trolley Problem Into The Real World

12:11 minutes

two trolleys going down a street, with a man dashing out in front of one in a way reminiscent of the trolley problem
Trolleys in the center of Prague, Czechia. Credit: Martyn Jandula, via Shutterstock.

If you’re a casual student of ethics—or just even just a fan of the television show The Good Place—you’ve most likely heard of the trolley problem. It goes like this: A runaway trolley is on course to kill five people working further down the track—unless you pull a lever to switch the trolley to a different track, where only one person will be killed.

The trolley problem is designed to be moral thought experiment, but it could get very real in the very near future. This time, it won’t be a human at the controls, but your autonomous vehicle. The United Nations recently passed a resolution that supports the mass adoption of autonomous vehicles, which will make it more likely that a driverless car might cross your path (or your intersection). Who should an autonomous vehicle save in the event that something goes wrong? Passengers? Pedestrians? Old people? Young people? A pregnant women? A homeless person? Sohan Dsouza, research assistant with MIT’s Media Lab, discovered that the way we answer that question depends on the culture we come from. He joins Ira to discuss how different cultural perspectives on the trolley problem could make designing an ethical autonomous vehicle a lot more challenging.

don't leave us in the dark! donate now (button)

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Sohan Dsouza

Sohan Dsouza is a research assistant in the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Ethics, STEM, And The Modern Dr. Frankenstein

Tackle the centuries-old novel with some modern approaches for kids of all ages.

Read More

Would You Trust a Robot to Perform Your Surgery?

Researchers have now developed a robot that can perform sutures and other delicate operations completely autonomously.

Read More