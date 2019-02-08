When you think of algae, one of the first images that might come to mind is the green, fluffy stuff that takes over your fish tank when it needs cleaning, or maybe the ropy seaweed that washes up on the beach. But the diversity of the group of photosynthetic organisms is vast—ranging from small cyanobacteria to lichens to multicellular mats of seaweed. Author Ruth Kassinger calls algae “the most powerful organisms on the planet.” She talks about how this ancient group of organisms produces at least 50% of the oxygen on Earth, and how people are trying to harness algae as a food source, alternative fuel, and even a way to make cows burp less methane.

Elisa’s Dulse and Cheddar Scones

Dulse (Palmaria) is a beautiful dark rose- to burgundy-colored seaweed that grows abundantly on the northern coasts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Its fronds are about 18 inches long and a just few inches wide.

In the year 600, the monks of St. Columba, in Scotland, noted that people ate dulse, and no doubt it had been on the menu for a long time. In an article titled “Purple Shore” in Household Words, a magazine edited by Charles Dickens, an anonymous author wrote in 1856 that the fishermen in the region pressed dulse “between two red-hot irons, which makes it taste like roasted oysters.” Recalling childhood holidays in Aberdeen, the author remembers how, often, more than a dozen “dulse-wives” would be selling the seaweed:

Of all the figures on the Castlegate, none were more picturesque than the dulse-wives. They sat in a row on little wooden stools, with their wicker creels placed before them on the granite paving stones. Dressed in clean white mutches, or caps, with silk-handkerchiefs spread over their breasts, and blue stuff wrappers and petticoats, the ruddy and sonsie [healthy] dulse women looked the types of health and strength… Many a time, where my whole weekly income was a halfpenny, a Friday’s bawbee [silver coin], I have expended it on dulse, in preference to apples, pears, blackberries, cranberries, strawberries, wild peas and sugarsticks.

Dulse was generally eaten raw, the author reports, or used to season oat or wheat bread.

I ordered dried dulse from Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, both regular and applewood-smoked. I rehydrated it and nibbled it uncooked to see if I would have spent my halfpenny on dulse or blackberries. While I’d have bought the blackberries, I found the smoked dulse intriguing. It has a strong Scotch whisky flavor, and would be a treat on a tray of hors d’oeuvres along with cured Greek olives, sharp cheese, and other savory nibbles. And, dulse is a wonderful addition to cheese scones.

Chef’s tip: Dulse flakes are dried and quite stiff. If they are added as an ingredient in baked goods, it is a good idea to first rinse the flakes quickly in a sieve under tepid water to give them a bit of moisture.

2 cups self-rising flour 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, chilled

2 tablespoons dried dulse, toasted briefly and crumbled into flakes

11/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated 1/3 cup milk

2 large eggs, beaten

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Sift the flour with the salt into a bowl. With a fork or two knives, mix in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the dulse flakes and about 2/3 of the cheddar cheese and mix together. In a cup or small bowl, stir together the milk and the eggs. Add to the flour mixture and incorporate briefly. Turn dough onto a floured board and flatten it with your hands. Sprinkle with the rest of the cheddar. Cut into 16 squares and transfer them onto the baking sheet. Bake in the middle of the oven for 10 to 17 minutes, depending on the size of the scones. Bake until golden and cooked through.

The following recipe is from Slime: How Algae Created Us, Plague Us, and Just Might Save Us by Ruth Kassinger. Copyright © 2019 by Ruth Kassinger. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

