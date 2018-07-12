So You Want To Grow Hemp

Good news could be coming soon for anyone interested in hemp, the THC-free, no-high strain of cannabis whose use ranges from fibers to food to pharmaceuticals. If the 2018 Farm Bill passes Congress in its current form, growing hemp would be legal and products derived from hemp would be removed from their current legal gray area.

Universities and private research teams have been busy studying hemp pests, genetics, and other cultivation questions since Congress legalized the research in 2014. Cornell horticulture professor Larry Smart explains why a plant that hasn’t been grown legally in the U.S. for nearly a century will require a monumental effort from scientists to catch up to crops like soybean and tomatoes.

Plus, the majority of U.S. hemp demand is driven by cannabidiol, or CBD, an oil extracted from cannabis flowers. While CBD-containing products have proliferated in recent years as solutions for anxiety, sleep problem, or chronic pain, there’s only one FDA-approved use so far: Epidiolex, a drug for epilepsy in young children.

Dr. Esther Blessing, an assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, breaks down where the research stands on other uses of CBD, and what we still don’t know.