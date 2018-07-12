 12/07/2018

So You Want To Grow Hemp

tractor in a field cutting crops
The hemp research plot at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food & Environment Spindletop Research Farm was harvested Tuesday monring in Lexington, Ky. Credit: U.K. College of Agriculture /flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Good news could be coming soon for anyone interested in hemp, the THC-free, no-high strain of cannabis whose use ranges from fibers to food to pharmaceuticals. If the 2018 Farm Bill passes Congress in its current form, growing hemp would be legal and products derived from hemp would be removed from their current legal gray area.

Universities and private research teams have been busy studying hemp pests, genetics, and other cultivation questions since Congress legalized the research in 2014. Cornell horticulture professor Larry Smart explains why a plant that hasn’t been grown legally in the U.S. for nearly a century will require a monumental effort from scientists to catch up to crops like soybean and tomatoes.

Plus, the majority of U.S. hemp demand is driven by cannabidiol, or CBD, an oil extracted from cannabis flowers. While CBD-containing products have proliferated in recent years as solutions for anxiety, sleep problem, or chronic pain, there’s only one FDA-approved use so far: Epidiolex, a drug for epilepsy in young children.

Dr. Esther Blessing, an assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, breaks down where the research stands on other uses of CBD, and what we still don’t know.

Segment Guests

Larry Smart

Larry Smart is a professor in the Horticulture Section of the School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Esther Blessing

Esther Blessing is an assistant professor of Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

