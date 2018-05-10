Some Dung Beetles Carry Parasites On Their Genitals, And It’s Not A Bad Thing

Nematodes and dung beetles interact a lot in nature. The small worm-like parasites hitch a ride on their insect partners as they fly from one dung patty to another. And until recently, scientists had assumed this relationship wasn’t as positive for the dung beetle. To get around, the nematodes actually ride on the beetle’s genitals. The parasite can even be passed on to future offspring or other other sexual partners, like an STD.

While dung beetles put up with a lot of crap, it’s hard to imagine what good could come from a relationship with a parasite. But Cristina Ledón-Rettig, assistant research scientist at Indiana University says there may be one very good reason for letting nematodes climb aboard. She joins Ira to discuss her latest work.

