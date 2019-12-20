Cleaning Up Earth’s Space Junkyard

As more commercial companies are getting into the satellite launching game, space is becoming a crowded place and all of these objects are creating space debris. Right now, there are approximately 2,000 satellites floating in low-Earth orbit.

Last month, SpaceX launched 60 satellites as part of its Starlink project, which would provide satellite-based broadband. The complete project would require a total of 42,000 satellites. Space agencies have estimated that are over 100 million small particles floating in low-Earth orbit, but there are no large scale projects to clean up these pieces of space trash.

Aerospace engineer Moriba Jah and space archeologist Alice Gorman talk about framing the idea of space as another ecosystem of Earth and what environmental, cultural and political issues come along with cleaning up our space junkyard.

