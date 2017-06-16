Space Life Could Give You An Extra Head (If You’re A Flatworm)
8:12 minutes
Back in 2015, astronaut Scott Kelly traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) for a year-long stay, part of a landmark study looking at the physical changes that result from extended time in space. (His identical twin, Mark Kelly, remained on Earth for a comparison.) A few weeks before Kelly was scheduled to arrive at the ISS, a group of flatworms belonging to researchers at Tufts University were finishing up a five-week mission there. The researchers were curious to see how life off Earth affected the worms’ ability to regenerate their tails when cut.
[One year aboard the space station with Scott Kelly.]
When Kelly returned to Earth the following year, the physical changes he experienced were subtle. But living in space had a much more profound effect on the simple organism of the flatworm. In a study out this week, Tufts researcher Michael Levin describes how one of the space-faring worms generated not a tail, but a second head, likely the result of leaving Earth’s electromagnetic field. He joins Ira to discuss how living in space could affect the human body at a level we can’t yet see.
Michael Levin is a professor of biology and the Director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.