 06/16/2017

Space Life Could Give You An Extra Head (If You’re A Flatworm)

8:12 minutes

An amputated flatworm fragment sent to space regenerated into a double-headed worm, a rare spontaneous occurrence of double-headedness. Credit: Junji Morokuma, Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University

Back in 2015, astronaut Scott Kelly traveled to the International Space Station (ISS) for a year-long stay, part of a landmark study looking at the physical changes that result from extended time in space. (His identical twin, Mark Kelly, remained on Earth for a comparison.) A few weeks before Kelly was scheduled to arrive at the ISS, a group of flatworms belonging to researchers at Tufts University were finishing up a five-week mission there. The researchers were curious to see how life off Earth affected the worms’ ability to regenerate their tails when cut.

[One year aboard the space station with Scott Kelly.]

When Kelly returned to Earth the following year, the physical changes he experienced were subtle. But living in space had a much more profound effect on the simple organism of the flatworm. In a study out this week, Tufts researcher Michael Levin describes how one of the space-faring worms generated not a tail, but a second head, likely the result of leaving Earth’s electromagnetic field. He joins Ira to discuss how living in space could affect the human body at a level we can’t yet see.

[Plants in space!]

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Michael Levin

Michael Levin is a professor of biology and the Director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

One Year Aboard the Space Station

Astronaut Scott Kelly—aboard the International Space Station—and his Earth-bound twin brother, Mark, talk about the effects of living in space for one year.

Read More

Plants in Space!

For humans to travel to the Moon and Mars, they'll need a companion - a lowly weed known as crackwort.

Watch Video