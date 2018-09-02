On Tuesday, SpaceX successfully test-launched the Heavy Falcon rocket. Two of the three boosters safely landed back onto the launch pad, and the payload (Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster) made it beyond Earth’s orbit. PopSci editor Sophie Bushwick tells us what this means for future SpaceX missions. Plus, we talk about the bombardier beetle that is able to escape the stomach of predators with a mix of hot chemicals.

[We asked a bunch of 10th-graders how the 200-year-old novel “Frankenstein” fits into their modern lives. Here’s what they said.]