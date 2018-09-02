 02/09/2018

SpaceX Car Launch And A Hot Getaway By Bombardier Beetles

On Tuesday, SpaceX successfully test-launched the Heavy Falcon rocket. Two of the three boosters safely landed back onto the launch pad, and the payload (Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster) made it beyond Earth’s orbit. PopSci editor Sophie Bushwick tells us what this means for future SpaceX missions. Plus, we talk about the bombardier beetle that is able to escape the stomach of predators with a mix of hot chemicals.

Segment Guests

Sophie Bushwick

Sophie Bushwick is a Senior Editor at Popular Science in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

