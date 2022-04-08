 04/08/2022

Want To Get Your Spring Garden Going? Here’s Some Expert Advice

34:00 minutes

multiple illustrations of people gardening and of plants. on the left, an older woman wearing a broad hat is on her knees picking red small fruit from sprouting branches, someone with a beard in the middle carries a large full of vegetables, and on the right a woman picks out various fruits and vegetables from a large basket
Credit: Shutterstock

In most parts of the U.S., it’s time to get the garden going for the year. From readying your soil to picking your plants and getting seeds started, April can require a lot of decision-making to set the stage for a successful growing season. 

Have questions about choosing containers, hardening your seedlings, or dealing with excess water? Our panel of expert gardeners is here for you. Ira talks to Cornell University Extension’s Elizabeth Buck and Oregon State University Extension’s Weston Miller about common spring troubleshooting, chemical-free pest management, and even how to brace your garden against climate change.

Segment Guests

Elizabeth Buck

Elizabeth Buck is a fresh market vegetable Extension Specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Ithaca, New York.

Weston Miller

Weston Miller is a community and urban horticulturist with the Oregon State University Extension Service in Portland, Oregon

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

