For eight glorious days during the end of June, Science Friday honors the mighty mollusks of the ocean—Cephalopod Week returns for the sixth year! And we’re cephalo-brating with a tidal wave of ways for you to participate. This year, we want to know your favorite cephalopod. Is it the charismatic giant Pacific octopus or the long-lived chambered nautilus? Science Friday digital producer Lauren Young and biologist Diana Li add their own favorite cephalopods to the ultimate undersea showdown. They talk about the bizarre defenses of the blanket octopus, speedy squid getaways (check out Diana Li’s squid prints below!), and octopuses that play with LEGOs.

Have a favorite cephalopod? Give us your best argument! Record a voice memo on your voice recording app and send your audio stories to voices@sciencefriday.com. Or leave us a message at 567-243-2456.

Join the poddy on social media throughout our eight-day celebration at #CephalopodWeek and find all the ways you can get in on the squiddy fun here!

Learn how to make your own squid prints in this activity!

