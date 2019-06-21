A Cool Star Yields The Most Earth-Like Exoplanet Yet

A nearby red dwarf known as Teegarden’s Star may be the home to the most Earth-like exoplanet yet found, according to new data from the Spain-based CARMENES survey for exoplanets. At a mere 9 percent of the sun’s mass, Teegarden’s Star is cooler than most stars—but one of its planets appears to have the highest Earth Similarity Index of any exoplanet yet discovered.

Gizmodo staff writer Ryan Mandelbaum joins Ira to explain why Teegarden b is exciting news in the world of exoplanets, though also a place of many unknowns. Plus, the first known fossil of a narwhal-beluga hybrid, a Norwegian town that wants to live without time, and San Francisco’s stance against e-cigarettes.

News Roundup Stories