 01/18/2019

The Battle Of The Hard Drives

7:42 minutes

a close up image of the mechanism that reads a hard disk drive
A computer hard disk. Credit: Sergey Granev, via Shutterstock.

Want to learn more about the data storage of the past, present, and future? Check out File Not Found on Methods, From Science Friday.

Hard disk drives were developed in the 1950s and we’ve relied on them ever since to store digital data. But the amount of information that can be stored on a drive has plateaued. Now, two rival data storage companies are testing two different methods of expanding storage. In one corner, Seagate is researching how to use lasers to expand storage. In the other, Western Digital is experimenting with a device called a pin-torque oscillator.  

Amy Nordrum, news editor for IEEE Spectrum, talks about that story, as well as a proposed new high energy particle collider and the physics of hagfish slime in this week’s News Round-up.

Further Reading

  • Learn about other future methods of data storage, like DNA or crystals, on Methods, From Science Friday.
  • Listen to an exit interview with DJ Patil, the nation’s first chief data scientist.

Segment Guests

Amy Nordrum

Amy Nordrum is News Editor at IEEE Spectrum in New York City.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

