 06/01/2018

The Best Studied Volcano On The Planet

7:43 minutes

geysers of lava and blue flames of methane on mount kilaeua
Blue burning flame of methane gas, observed in the cracks on Kahukai Street, on May 22, from Kilauea’s eruption. Credit: USGS

Mount Kilauea has been actively erupting for 30 days—and there’s no end in sight. But what we have seen are some rare events associated with volcanic activity, like phreatic eruptions and volcanic fog (or vog). And it’s giving scientists an opportunity to study them and better understand how and when they happen, for next time. Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post joins Ira to discuss what scientists are learning about the rare phenomena associated with eruptions. Plus, how stick insects trick birds into helping them spread their genes.

Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..

