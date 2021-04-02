 04/02/2021

The Buzz Over Non-Bee Pollinators

11:51 minutes

bright and sunny image of a field scattered with purple wildflowers and pollinators hovering nearby, with two mountains and blue skies in the background
Hoverfly pollinators visited buttercups in Thangu Valley, North Sikkim, one of the trans-continental sites chosen. Credit: Shannon Olsson

When you think of pollinators, bees are probably the first insect that comes to mind. But there are actually all sorts of insects and animals that contribute to pollination, like moths, beetles and many kinds of flies—from hoverflies to gnats. 

Pollination biologist Robert Raguso joins SciFri to explain how different pollinators have different ‘personalities,’ with different strategies and roles—and how they are being affected by climate change. 

Get up close and personal with some non-bee pollinators with the photos below:

large insect lands on yellow flower against black background
White-lined sphinx moth (Hyles lineata) pollinating a yellow columbine flower (Aquilegia chrysantha) in Marshall Gulch, Catalina Mts., Tucson, AZ. Credit: Robert Raguso
fly hanging on white-petaled flower with its head stuck inside
Long-tongued bee-fly (family Bombyliidae) pollinating flowers of a spring cress (Cardamine sp.), Pinnacles National Monument, CA. Credit: Robert Raguso
an insect approaches a purple flower for pollinating
Adult tobacco hornworm moth visiting a Four o’Clock flower (Mirabilis multiflora) at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson, AZ. Credit: Robert Raguso
an insect approaches a conical white flower for pollination
A hawkmoth (Manduca sexta: tobacco hornworm moth) visiting a flower of Datura wrightii, its preferred adult nectar source and larval host plant in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Credit: Robert Raguso

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Robert Raguso

Robert Raguso is Professor of Neurobiology and Behavior Cornell University Ithaca, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a senior producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

The Unexpected Pollinator Of The Cocoa Tree

From South Africa to the Arctic, flies play a role in the pollination of flowering plants—including the crop the provides one of our favorite candies.

Read More

The Glittery Jewels Of The Bee World

These dazzling tiny bees are major pollinators.

Read More