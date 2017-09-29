The Case For Boredom

Neuroscientists will tell you that boredom gets a bad rap. Research is starting to show that the time we spend doing literally nothing could be extremely beneficial. Letting our minds wander could actually be the time we need to understand what we want from life, or spark the creative ideas that will move a long-stuck project forward. But if you’re always on your phone, whether it’s texting or checking Twitter, can you ever be bored enough for your mind to wander into brilliance?

Note To Self host Manoush Zomorodi is the author of a new book about simple ways you can take your life and your brain back from your devices. She and neuroscientist and psychologist Mary Helen Immordino-Yang join Ira to talk about the important benefits of being bored—from creativity, to empathy.