The Case For Boredom
16:39 minutes
Neuroscientists will tell you that boredom gets a bad rap. Research is starting to show that the time we spend doing literally nothing could be extremely beneficial. Letting our minds wander could actually be the time we need to understand what we want from life, or spark the creative ideas that will move a long-stuck project forward. But if you’re always on your phone, whether it’s texting or checking Twitter, can you ever be bored enough for your mind to wander into brilliance?
[Read an excerpt from Bored and Brilliant.]
Note To Self host Manoush Zomorodi is the author of a new book about simple ways you can take your life and your brain back from your devices. She and neuroscientist and psychologist Mary Helen Immordino-Yang join Ira to talk about the important benefits of being bored—from creativity, to empathy.
Manoush Zomorodi is host and managing editor of WNYC’s Note to Self (formerly New Tech City) in New York, New York. She’s also author of Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self (St. Martin’s Press, 2017).
Mary Helen Immordino-Yang is an associate professor of Education, Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.
