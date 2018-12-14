The Complex Calls Of City-Living Frogs
5:13 minutes
5:13 minutes
City mouse and country mouse aren’t just characters from stories—cities are unique ecosystems built by humans, and animals adapt when they move into urban areas. Researchers recently compared the calls of male túngara frogs in Panama that lived in the forest with those in the city. They found that the city frogs had more complex calls and that female frogs preferred these calls—but the less complex calls of country frogs made them easier to hide from predators. Biologist Alex Trillo, an author on the study, talks about the costs and benefits of changing calls for the túngara frog.
Listen to the difference in the calls below.
Make your year-end gift today. Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Paula Alex Trillo is an assistant professor of Biology at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.