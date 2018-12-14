 12/14/2018

The Complex Calls Of City-Living Frogs

5:13 minutes

a swimming frog with an inflated sack underneath its mouth
A calling male túngara frog with a large inflated vocal sac. Photo by Adam Dunn

City mouse and country mouse aren’t just characters from stories—cities are unique ecosystems built by humans, and animals adapt when they move into urban areas. Researchers recently compared the calls of male túngara frogs in Panama that lived in the forest with those in the city. They found that the city frogs had more complex calls and that female frogs preferred these calls—but the less complex calls of country frogs made them easier to hide from predators. Biologist Alex Trillo, an author on the study, talks about the costs and benefits of changing calls for the túngara frog.

Listen to the difference in the calls below.

Further Reading

  • Read the study comparing city and country túngara frogs.
  • Learn more about how “city frogs are the sexiest frogs” over at The Atlantic.

