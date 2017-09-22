The Downside Of A Quick And Easy Malaria Test

Malaria is a serious concern in regions like sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. For a while, it was difficult to diagnose the disease with traditional methods like microscopy in remote areas. In the early 2000s, a rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for the disease was rolled out in remote villages in Africa and Afghanistan. It was able to diagnose malaria in 15 minutes and made patients less likely to overuse drugs (artemisinin-based combination therapies [ACT]) that increased drug resistance.

However, the success of RDTs has led to a new problem. The use of ACTs dropped, but a new study published last month in The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene found that the use of antibiotic prescriptions soared. Overuse of antibiotics could contribute to the global rise in antibiotic-resistant infections. Infectious and tropical disease expert Heidi Hopkins, an author of the study, describes the benefits and consequences of the malaria RDT.