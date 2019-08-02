The Earth’s Core Might Be Younger Than Scientists Thought

At the very center of the Earth is a solid lump of iron and nickel that might be as hot as the surface of the Sun. This solid core is thought to be why our magnetic field is as strong as it is. As the core grows, energy is transferred to the outer core to power the “geodynamo,” the magnetic field that protects our atmosphere and deflects most solar wind. But geophysicists think that the core was originally completely liquid, and at one point between 2 billion and 500 million years ago, transitioned from molten metal to a solid.

At that time, our magnetic field was much weaker than it is today, according to new research in Nature Geoscience. The scientists looked at new samples of crystals that first cooled from lava 565 million years ago and found evidence in their magnetic signatures that the core must have solidified at the younger end of the previously predicted range—much more recently than expected.

Richard K. Bono, a co-author on the research and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Liverpool, explains how our core shapes magnetic fields and could even explain the existence of life on Earth.

Further Reading

Check out the study in Nature Geoscience.