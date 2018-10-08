The Good—And Bad—Of A Geoengineered Climate

In this era of radical climate change, some scientists are thinking radically about how to cool the planet. One controversial idea? Geoengineering, or intentionally manipulating the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere. Some scientists are looking at volcanoes to get a better idea of how geoengineering could could affect the planet. Vox staff writer Umair Irfan joins Ira to discuss what the researchers discovered about the benefits—and downsides—of a future geoengineered climate, and other science headlines in this week’s News Round-up.

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.