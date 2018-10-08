 08/10/2018

The Good—And Bad—Of A Geoengineered Climate

7:23 minutes

In this era of radical climate change, some scientists are thinking radically about how to cool the planet. One controversial idea? Geoengineering, or intentionally manipulating the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere. Some scientists are looking at volcanoes to get a better idea of how geoengineering could could affect the planet. Vox staff writer Umair Irfan joins Ira to discuss what the researchers discovered about the benefits—and downsides—of a future geoengineered climate, and other science headlines in this week’s News Round-up.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

