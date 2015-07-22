 09/21/2018

The Great Salt Lake Is An ‘Oasis’ For Migratory Birds

an island mostly surrounded by water, but connected an expanse of sand that tapers off frame
Gunnison Island aerial photographs. Credit: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

In the northern reaches of Utah’s Great Salt Lake sits Gunnison Island, a narrow strip of land just a mile long and half a mile wide. Despite its small size, the island hosts the world’s second largest white pelican rookery, with an average of 20,000 birds and 6,000 nests. Biologist Jaimi Butler of Westminster College’s Great Salt Lake Institute calls the birds the “polar bears” of Great Salt Lake—because as lake waters drop, the birds’ island refuge is now threatened by humans, coyotes, and other predators.

Butler and her team have installed cameras on the island, and citizen scientists can now use these “PELIcam” images to help Butler and her colleagues catalog the white pelican population on the island—and the appearance of predators, too. Sign up here!

a pelican attempts to enclose its beak around a camera lense
“What is this thing?” A curious pelican inspects a camera. Credit: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
dozens of pelicans filling the frame of the photo
Young pelicans on Gunnison Island hang out together in groups called pods. Credit: Jaimi Butler
four black and white birds with red patches around the eyes being held by humans
Eared grebes. Credit Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

In this interview, recorded live at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Butler talks about the lifestyle of these enigmatic birds, and some of the unique life that calls the Great Salt Lake its home.

Segment Guests

Jaimi Butler

Jaimi Butler is a coordinator for the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College.

