The Health Risks That Follow A Wildfire

People returning to homes devastated by wildfires in Northern California are getting ready for the arduous task of cleanup. In some cases, entire neighborhoods went up in smoke. What remains may contain harmful substances, including carcinogenic materials like asbestos. Environmental health expert Geoffrey Plumlee joins Ira to talk about the cleanup process. Plus, pediatrics and pulmonary medicine specialist Lisa Miller discusses the possible long-term health problems that persist long after the smoke and ash are gone.

Are you in an affected wildfire area? Read CalEPA’s guidelines on how to safely handle debris and ash.

