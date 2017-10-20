 10/20/2017

The Health Risks That Follow A Wildfire

surveying fire damage
California First Lady Anne Bust Brown surveys the damage caused by the wildfires in Santa Rosa, California. Credit: Army National Guard/Capt. Will Martin

People returning to homes devastated by wildfires in Northern California are getting ready for the arduous task of cleanup. In some cases, entire neighborhoods went up in smoke. What remains may contain harmful substances, including carcinogenic materials like asbestos. Environmental health expert Geoffrey Plumlee joins Ira to talk about the cleanup process. Plus, pediatrics and pulmonary medicine specialist Lisa Miller discusses the possible long-term health problems that persist long after the smoke and ash are gone.

Are you in an affected wildfire area? Read CalEPA’s guidelines on how to safely handle debris and ash.

air quality map
A map of California’s air quality, as of 8 a.m. Friday October 20, 2017. Click here for up-to-date maps. Credit: Air Now

Segment Guests

Geoffrey Plumlee

Geoffrey Plumlee is Associate Director of the Environmental Health Mission Area at the United States Geological Survey in Reston, Virginia.

Lisa Miller

Lisa Miller is a professor in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and Associate Director of Research at the California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis in Davis, California.

