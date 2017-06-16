The Mindset For A Milkshake

The way food is labeled—“indulgent, decadent, and rich” or “healthy, nutritious, and fat- free”—strongly influences our desire to eat it. And those mental cues can even prime the body to metabolize a meal differently. In fact, psychologist Alia Crum found in a 2011 study that volunteers who drank a milkshake with a label highlighting its decadence exhibited different levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin than volunteers who sipped the same shake with a healthier label.

Now Crum and her team have investigated the labeling phenomenon with healthy foods, by serving up vegetables with tantalizing names (“rich, buttery roasted sweet corn”) or the same dish with a healthier title (“vitamin-rich corn”). They found that the decadent names resulted in more heaping helpings of veggies on volunteers’ plates. The study, in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, suggests that purveyors of healthy food might want take a cue from the junk food industry—in name only, of course.

