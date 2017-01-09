 09/01/2017

The Myths That Persist About How We Learn

An elementary science class in the 1950s. Credit: Iowa Digital Library/flickr/CC BY-NC 2.0

Do you consider yourself a visual learner? When you see something, do you commit it to memory? Or do you perhaps learn faster by hearing new information? The idea of “learning styles” has been around since the 1950s, and the theory is still widely believed by educators and the public, according to a recent study in Frontiers in Psychology. But there’s not much evidence that indicates the theory is true.

“If it were true, this should be really easy to find in the laboratory,” says Daniel Willingham, a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia. “And we don’t see it.”

In this segment, Willingham discusses what we know about learning and the brain. Laura McGrath of the University of Denver and Kelly Macdonald of the University of Houston also join to talk about their study on misconceptions about learning and the brain, and other commonly believed “neuromyths.”

Segment Guests

Daniel Willingham

Daniel Willingham is a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lauren McGrath

Lauren McGrath is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado.

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald is a doctoral candidate in Clinical Neuropsychology at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas.

