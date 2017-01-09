Do you consider yourself a visual learner? When you see something, do you commit it to memory? Or do you perhaps learn faster by hearing new information? The idea of “learning styles” has been around since the 1950s, and the theory is still widely believed by educators and the public, according to a recent study in Frontiers in Psychology. But there’s not much evidence that indicates the theory is true.

“If it were true, this should be really easy to find in the laboratory,” says Daniel Willingham, a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia. “And we don’t see it.”

In this segment, Willingham discusses what we know about learning and the brain. Laura McGrath of the University of Denver and Kelly Macdonald of the University of Houston also join to talk about their study on misconceptions about learning and the brain, and other commonly believed “neuromyths.”

