 01/04/2019

The Physics Of A Crowd

14:21 minutes

a massive crowd of people celebrating and raising their arms up at midnight with confetti in the air. in new york city
New Year’s Eve in Times Square, 2014. Credit: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of revelers huddled together under the pouring rain in Times Square for an annual tradition: to watch the New Year’s ball drop. But once the clock struck midnight, the song was sung, and the loved ones were kissed, all anyone wanted to do was get out of there. The problem? How does a mass of 100,000 people move out of a few square blocks in midtown Manhattan? Luckily, scientists are studying this type of problem.

In a paper published this week in the journal Science, a group of researchers discovered that a crowd of runners at the starting line of a marathon moves sort of like a wave, adhering to a few basic principles of physics. In an accompanying review article in Science, Stanford University professor Nicholas Ouellette writes that this hydrodynamic model is the best one for studying crowd movement, whether it’s a group of humans, a flock of birds, or a swarm of insects. He joins Ira to discuss the recent research.

Further Reading

  • Read the original crowd flow study published this week in Science.
  • Phys.org explores Ouellette’s research on studying swarm behaviors in starlings to help design drones.
  • Ouellette writes about the thermodynamics of collective behavior.
  • Find out about more of the research coming out of Ouellette’s Environmental Complexity Lab at Stanford University.

Segment Guests

Nicholas Ouellette

Nicholas Ouellette is an associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

