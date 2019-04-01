The Physics Of A Crowd

Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of revelers huddled together under the pouring rain in Times Square for an annual tradition: to watch the New Year’s ball drop. But once the clock struck midnight, the song was sung, and the loved ones were kissed, all anyone wanted to do was get out of there. The problem? How does a mass of 100,000 people move out of a few square blocks in midtown Manhattan? Luckily, scientists are studying this type of problem.

In a paper published this week in the journal Science, a group of researchers discovered that a crowd of runners at the starting line of a marathon moves sort of like a wave, adhering to a few basic principles of physics. In an accompanying review article in Science, Stanford University professor Nicholas Ouellette writes that this hydrodynamic model is the best one for studying crowd movement, whether it’s a group of humans, a flock of birds, or a swarm of insects. He joins Ira to discuss the recent research.

