They say that seeing is believing—but soon, that old proverb could be out of date.

For decades, Adobe Photoshop and Hollywood-grade CGI have allowed artists and filmmakers to manipulate images for entertainment. But a slew of new artificial intelligence-assisted tools could allow the average person to effectively make a video of any person do or say whatever they want.

In December 2017, technology website Motherboard reported on r/deepfakes, a Reddit community that used open-source face-swapping applications to digitally insert classmates, friends, and even celebrities like Wonder Woman actor Gal Godot and pop star Taylor Swift, into pornographic films. This practice of what Reddit calls “involuntary pornography” has since been banned from Reddit, Twitter, adult website PornHub, and several other web communities, but other, more “safe for work” versions of the same technology—including a video of actor Nicolas Cage face-swapped into several films, or an actor’s portrayal of Adolf Hitler superimposed over a speech by Argentine president Mauricio Macri—have raised questions about how technology can misrepresent intentions.

Beyond face-swapping, other tools could soon allow formerly “difficult to fake” media to be manipulated. Chinese company iFlyTek recently produced audio of president Donald Trump speaking Mandarin. In 2016, Adobe introduced the as-of-yet unreleased Project Voco, a tool some have called the “Photoshop of speech.” Project Voco would easily allow someone to alter a digital recording to make it sound like someone said words they had never uttered. And using generative adversarial networks, essentially a “cat and mouse” game between two competing AIs, Nvidia was able to develop a grid of fake celebrities faces.

All of this could be leading to what technologist Aviv Ovadya refers to as an “information apocalypse.” In a recent Buzzfeed profile, he warns that AI-assisted technology, used maliciously, could spread propaganda by appearing to manipulate reality. He, and other researchers, are trying to raise the alarm.

Ovadya chats with Ira about the potential upcoming information crisis and what we can do to fight it. Motherboard reporter Samantha Cole joins to talk about the “deepfakes” phenomenon, alongside digital forensic scientist Siwei Lyu, who talks about how we can spot AI-assisted fakes.