Is Silicon Valley Making Its Own Monsters?
16:17 minutes
This segment is part of our winter Book Club conversation about Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.
In Mary Shelley’s book Frankenstein, a scientist creates a being that becomes a murderous, monstrous creature. As a story of unintended consequences run amok, Frankenstein has been used as a metaphor for everything from artificial intelligence to gene editing.
But what about the start-up culture of Silicon Valley? The tech hub brought us everything from Facebook, with its connections to fake news and Russian propaganda, to Theranos, which promised more than it could deliver in medical technology, to widely mocked start-ups like Bodega and Juicero.
Erin Griffith, a senior writer at Wired, says the techies of Silicon Valley don’t realize it, but they’re the bad guys in the public eye now—much like Wall Street bankers in 2009. And Adam Briggle, an associate professor in the University of North Texas’s department of philosophy and religion, explains why our relationship with tech requires a level of ethical scrutiny.
Erin Griffith is a senior writer at Wired, based in New York, New York.
Adam Briggle is an associate professor of Philosophy & Religion at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.
