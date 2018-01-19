 01/19/2018

Is Silicon Valley Making Its Own Monsters?

This segment is part of our winter Book Club conversation about Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.

In Mary Shelley’s book Frankenstein, a scientist creates a being that becomes a murderous, monstrous creature. As a story of unintended consequences run amok, Frankenstein has been used as a metaphor for everything from artificial intelligence to gene editing.

But what about the start-up culture of Silicon Valley? The tech hub brought us everything from Facebook, with its connections to fake news and Russian propaganda, to Theranos, which promised more than it could deliver in medical technology, to widely mocked start-ups like Bodega and Juicero.

Erin Griffith, a senior writer at Wired, says the techies of Silicon Valley don’t realize it, but they’re the bad guys in the public eye now—much like Wall Street bankers in 2009. And Adam Briggle, an associate professor in the University of North Texas’s department of philosophy and religion, explains why our relationship with tech requires a level of ethical scrutiny.

Want to get in on the SciFri Book Club conversation? Here’s how to participate:

  1. Grab a copy of the book and start reading! Our drawing for a free copy of the novel has closed, but the story is free to the public online in a number of places. Check out Frankenbook.org, where the story is annotated by contemporary scientists and comes with several essays about its modern relevance. Still not sure if you want to jump in? Start with this excerpt, in which the monster first confronts his creator.
  2. Sign up for our SciFri Book Club newsletter to stay updated on extra reading suggestions, discussion questions, and events related to the Book Club.
  3. Take part in our wrap-up discussion of the Book Club by calling in to the broadcast on Friday, February 9. Discuss the book with Ira and our special guest readers, speculative fiction author Elizabeth Bear, and Hastings Center bioethicist Josephine Johnston.
  4. Can’t wait to join the conversation? SciFri is talking about Frankenstein all month long on Twitter with the hashtag, #SciFriBookClub.
  5. Leave us a voicemail! We want to know: Do you see any parallels between Frankenstein and science today? Give us a ring at 567-243-2456. Your comments may be played on the air.
  6. Keep checking back here over the next five weeks! There’s much more Frankenstein to come.

Questions about the Club? Post ‘em in the comments below or email bookclub@sciencefriday.com. Happy reading!

Sign up for the FrankenNewsletter, and stay up to speed with the SciFri Book Club.

Segment Guests

Erin Griffith

Erin Griffith is a senior writer at Wired, based in New York, New York.

Adam Briggle

Adam Briggle is an associate professor of Philosophy & Religion at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

  • m&m

    Yes, “silicon valley” is a modern pied piper & dutch tulip bulb all in one.

