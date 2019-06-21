Through The Mountains And Smoke
17:42 minutes
When wildfires rage in the West, Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Emily Fischer hops into a plane, and flies straight into the smoke. The plane is a flying chemistry lab, studded with instruments, and Fischer’s goal is to uncover the chemical reactions happening in smoke plumes, to determine how wildfire smoke may affect ecosystems and human health.
Fischer joins Ira on stage at our live show in Boulder, Colorado to explain their flying laboratory and what it’s like to jump into the action.
Emily Fischer is an assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.