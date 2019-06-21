 06/21/2019

Through The Mountains And Smoke

17:42 minutes

a gif of a time lapse video flying above mountains into areas of thick smoke
Video captured by the C-130 research plane flying into smoky skies. Credit: NSF/NCAR

When wildfires rage in the West, Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Emily Fischer hops into a plane, and flies straight into the smoke. The plane is a flying chemistry lab, studded with instruments, and Fischer’s goal is to uncover the chemical reactions happening in smoke plumes, to determine how wildfire smoke may affect ecosystems and human health.

Fischer joins Ira on stage at our live show in Boulder, Colorado to explain their flying laboratory and what it’s like to jump into the action.

a large propellor plane against the backdrop of smoky mountains
The National Science Foundation’s research plane approaches to land after a test flight. Credit: William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
a man types at a large work station with exposed electrical system onboard a plane
A researcher works with instruments onboard the plane. Credit: William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the project on the Earth Observing Laboratory website.

Segment Guests

Emily Fischer

Emily Fischer is an assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.

