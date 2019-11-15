To Milk A Tick

Ticks are masters of breaking down the defenses of their host organism to get a blood meal. They use anesthetics to numb the skin, anticoagulants to keep the blood flowing, and keep the host’s immune system from recognizing them as invaders and kicking them out. And the key to understanding this is in the tick’s saliva. Biochemist and microbiologist Seemay Chou discusses how she milks the saliva from ticks to study what compounds play key parts in these chemical tricks. She also talks about how ticks are able to control the microbes in their saliva.

SciFri took a visit of Chou’s tick lab at UCSF. See photos of the team’s work below!

Further Reading

Read more about Seemay’s research and the art of tick defense in UC Santa Cruz’s Science Notes.

Read a story in the Washington Post about how ticks stole genes from bacteria that now protect them from dying from Lyme disease.

