 11/15/2019

To Milk A Tick

17:26 minutes

a tick with a tan body and dark black legs on a blade of grass
Adult female Ixodes scapularis ticks, also known as deer ticks or blacklegged ticks. These ticks can transmit the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. Credit: Matt Pinski

Ticks are masters of breaking down the defenses of their host organism to get a blood meal. They use anesthetics to numb the skin, anticoagulants to keep the blood flowing, and keep the host’s immune system from recognizing them as invaders and kicking them out. And the key to understanding this is in the tick’s saliva. Biochemist and microbiologist Seemay Chou discusses how she milks the saliva from ticks to study what compounds play key parts in these chemical tricks. She also talks about how ticks are able to control the microbes in their saliva. 

SciFri took a visit of Chou’s tick lab at UCSF. See photos of the team’s work below!

a large fridge with a sign that reads "caution tick manipulation in progress" while a woman opens the door, and another woman interviews her with a microphone
Caution, tick manipulation in progress. Credit: Lauren J. Young
a female scientist holds a test tube full of ticks for a radio producer to see
Chou’s lab refrigerator currently is home to some 10,000 ticks. Credit: Lauren J. Young
a scientist holds a small vial filled with a yellow liquid and tick guts
Annie Sapiro, a geneticist and Ph.D. fellow in the lab, holds a tube of tick guts. Credit: Lauren J. Young
a close up of ticks in a test tube
Credit: Lauren J. Young
seemay chou, a tick researcher is examining a test tube full of ticks
Seemay Chou, at UCSF. Credit: Lauren J. Young

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Seemay Chou

Seemay Chou is an assistant professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco. 

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Controlling The Lyme Disease Epidemic

As incidents of Lyme Disease soar, scientists look for answers.

Read More

From Undiscovered: Mouse’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard has a Lyme disease problem. Now a scientist is coming to town with a possible fix: genetically engineered mice.

Read More