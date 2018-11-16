To Fight Wildfires, Look To The City

When wildfires strike, the conversation typically centers around natural factors: forest management, climate change, or hot dry winds that fan the flames.

But there’s another important factor in wildfire risk: what humans build. Not just where we build, adjacent to flammable landscapes. But how we build it. Fire historian Stephen Pyne joins us to talk about what we might learn from the way we build in big city centers, where we’ve been largely successful at stamping out big blazes.

Plus, Southern California Edison admitted that its electrical equipment may have been at least partly to blame for sparking last year’s deadly Thomas Fire in southern California. And Pacific Gas and Electric’s stock took a beating when news spread that one of their high voltage power lines had an issue right around the time the Camp Fire began to burn. The cause of that fire is still under review.

But California fire officials already know power lines and electrical failures are one major cause of the state’s wildfires. Sascha von Meier of UC Berkeley tells us a few ways power companies might fortify the grid to avoid sparking fires.

Meanwhile, Science Friday’s Executive Director, Danielle Dana, shared comparison photos of the smoke from the Camp Fire in San Francisco.



Credit: Danielle Dana



Credit: Danielle Dana