 11/16/2018

To Fight Wildfires, Look To The City

an satellite photo of a massive fire with a large trail of smoke and bright orange outlines indicating the edges of the fire
The California Camp Fire, north of Sacramento. Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

When wildfires strike, the conversation typically centers around natural factors: forest management, climate change, or hot dry winds that fan the flames.

But there’s another important factor in wildfire risk: what humans build. Not just where we build, adjacent to flammable landscapes. But how we build it. Fire historian Stephen Pyne joins us to talk about what we might learn from the way we build in big city centers, where we’ve been largely successful at stamping out big blazes.

Plus, Southern California Edison admitted that its electrical equipment may have been at least partly to blame for sparking last year’s deadly Thomas Fire in southern California. And Pacific Gas and Electric’s stock took a beating when news spread that one of their high voltage power lines had an issue right around the time the Camp Fire began to burn. The cause of that fire is still under review.

But California fire officials already know power lines and electrical failures are one major cause of the state’s wildfires. Sascha von Meier of UC Berkeley tells us a few ways power companies might fortify the grid to avoid sparking fires.

Meanwhile, Science Friday’s Executive Director, Danielle Dana, shared comparison photos of the smoke from the Camp Fire in San Francisco.


Credit: Danielle Dana


Credit: Danielle Dana

two images, on top, a clear day of downtown san francisco, on bottom, the skyscrapers are barely visible due to smoke
Credit: Marc Stokes

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Steve Pyne

Steve Pyne is a fire historian at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

More From Guest
Alexandra von Meier

Alexandra von Meier is the director of Electric Grid Research at the California Institute for Energy and Environment. She’s also an adjunct professor in the department of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

More From Guest

