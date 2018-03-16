Since its discovery in 1861, the winged, feathered dinosaur Archaeopteryx has been a poster child for paleontologists’ growing understanding of the evolutionary link between birds and dinosaurs.

But when did birds first fly? Could Archaeopteryx itself fly? The scientific community continues to debate how one of the earliest bird-like dinosaurs used its wings, with theories ranging from flapping, bird-like flight, to something more akin to gliding, like a flying squirrel.

[New research indicates that animals as simple as jellyfish have the need to doze.]

Now, a research team using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France has unearthed clues from inside the bones of Archaeopteryx: The bones are low density, and “hollow” in the same manner as modern flying birds. At the same time, they’re shaped less like those of birds that flew long distances, like an albatross, and more like birds that flew in short bursts, like chickens.

Dennis Voeten, research author and paleontology doctoral candidate at Palacký University in Olomouc, Czech Republic, explains why these clues don’t settle the debate, but do indicate an animal capable of active bursts of flight…though perhaps in a different way from the birds of today.