Huge swarms of bats darken the skies as they stream out of their caves for the night. The sophisticated flyers avoid midair collisions by producing high-pitched echolocating calls, and interpreting the reflection of those sounds. But how do they do that when flying 60 miles per hour? And how do they recognize their own calls in a cluttered swarm of tens of thousands of bats?

Laura Kloepper, a bioacoustician at Saint Mary’s University in Notre Dame, Indiana, is on a mission to answer those questions so technologists might translate that knowledge into better self-driving cars, or other devices that use radar and sonar sensing. And the only way to do that, she says, is to find out what it’s like to be a bat. So, instead of recording their calls on a perch at the side of a cave, she sends microphones through the swarms on ziplines, with drones, and even atop the heads of hawks that are trained to fly by the bats as they emerge from their colonies.

