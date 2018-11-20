 11/23/2018

Uncovering Artifacts And Archaeological Finds With Lasers

17:42 minutes

When you think of an archaeologist, you might imagine a scientist in the field wielding shovels and pickaxes, screening through dirt to uncover artifacts and structures buried deep in the ground. But what about those areas that you can’t reach… or even see?

That’s when you call archaeologist Lori Collins from the University of South Florida. Collins uses LIDAR—a detection system that uses lasers—to map out the cracks and details of a prehistoric cat sculpture created by the Calusa people, sinkholes that pop up in Florida, and even a former NASA launch pad. In this recording of Science Friday’s live event in Tampa, Florida, she talks about how this technology can preserve these archaeological finds in the face of climate change, natural disaster, and war. Check out some of the images below that Collins and her team have mapped and modeled using LIDAR.  

three images of a small cat-human statue that is revolving and in 3D
A 3D model of the Key Marco Cat, which was made 500 to 1,500 years ago by the Calusa people native to Florida. The artifact was discovered buried in muck. Credit: USF Libraries, Digital Heritage and Humanities Collections
yellow horn with details and unfurled version to the left
A powder horn that Collins and her team were able to “unfold” using 3D mapping. Credit: USF Libraries, Digital Heritage and Humanities Collections

sinkhole on white background with various vegetation surrounding it
A 3D rendering of a sinkhole site in Florida. Credit: USF Libraries, Digital Heritage and Humanities Collections
gray structure on four legs against blue sky
Launch Complex 34 of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which now serves as a memorial to the Apollo 1 tragedy. Credit: U.S. Air Force/Eddie Green/Released
box-like structure rotating in 3D against black background
3D rendering of Launch Complex 34, created using LIDAR technology. Credit: USF Libraries, Digital Heritage and Humanities Collection

Segment Guests

Lori Collins

Lori Collins is a Research Associate Professor and Co-Director of the University of South Florida Library’s Digital Heritage & Humanities Collections at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

