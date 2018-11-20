Uncovering Artifacts And Archaeological Finds With Lasers

When you think of an archaeologist, you might imagine a scientist in the field wielding shovels and pickaxes, screening through dirt to uncover artifacts and structures buried deep in the ground. But what about those areas that you can’t reach… or even see?

[Everything you think you know about your cat’s tongue is probably wrong.]

That’s when you call archaeologist Lori Collins from the University of South Florida. Collins uses LIDAR—a detection system that uses lasers—to map out the cracks and details of a prehistoric cat sculpture created by the Calusa people, sinkholes that pop up in Florida, and even a former NASA launch pad. In this recording of Science Friday’s live event in Tampa, Florida, she talks about how this technology can preserve these archaeological finds in the face of climate change, natural disaster, and war. Check out some of the images below that Collins and her team have mapped and modeled using LIDAR.

[Did you know there are more than 100 varieties of cranberries?]