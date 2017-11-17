Visualizing Anatomy Unseen

We live at a time where medicine can offer face transplants and build prosthetic hands that provide the sense of touch. But it’s surprising what we still don’t know about basic anatomy, such as the veins and capillaries that make up the vascular system. M. Scott Echols, a bird specialist veterinarian and researcher, was frustrated by the fact that he didn’t have a better vascular map of the animals he treated. So he created a product—a special fluid contrast—that would enable to see the intricate details of animal anatomy, from Mojave rattlesnake to human brain. Echols joins Ira to discuss his work, which is the subject of the latest video in our series The Macroscope.

Take a look inside a human brain and fly through a rattlesnake’s vascular system with the interactive 3D scans below, courtesy Anatomage. The scans are also available for download. Press the play button to begin!

This scan was provided to Science Friday courtesy of Anatomage. Anatomage is a 3D imaging software company focusing on CT and MRI patient data. High resolution CT scans and Scarlet Imaging’s contrast agent (BriteVu) together are reconstructed in Anatomage’s software to create highly detailed volumetric images of blood vessels and anatomy. These images can be converted into surface models for use in medical device design or 3D printing. [Take a peek at the possibilities of biodesign.]