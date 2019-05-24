Under The Sea: Future Factories And A New Volcano

Offshore drilling of oil and natural gas has always had its technical challenges. For example, where do you put the pumps and processing plants when you’re out in the middle of the ocean? Right now, that equipment sits on huge floating platforms, until companies start building underwater factories… which could make drilling technology more productive, energy efficient, and maybe even safer. Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss what is takes to power a subsea factory of the future. Plus, off the coast of Madagascar, an unusual amount of seismic activity has alerted scientists to the sudden appearance of a new volcano, and while testing a new generation of x-ray lasers, a team at SLAC accidentally produced the loudest sound ever recorded.

Further Reading: