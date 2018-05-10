Using Logic In A Maddening World

We are a nation divided, politically speaking. Our views on abortion, immigration, the environment, and even the news media drive us apart more thoroughly than many other differences.

While most of us might think we’re logical people, we still butt heads when trying to persuade people we disagree with. So how can we solve seemingly insurmountable barriers?

Abstract mathematician Eugenia Cheng is the author of a new book about how logic can help us agree—or at least disagree more helpfully. She walks Ira through the fallacies, axioms, and even emotions that can inform our arguments. She tackles everything from how our stance on false positives can guide our opinions about sexual assault accusations and social service policies, to how we spar over privilege, to the economic fights about raising minimum wages.

Cheng says, perhaps counterintuitively, two arguments that disagree can still both be logically sound. And why sometimes, even mathematicians rally emotion to polish off a tricky proof.