Variety Is The Spice Of Life

‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes. Even if you’re not a fan of the fall beverage, we’ve all been touched by the 15-year dominance of Starbucks’ signature PSL (that’s pumpkin spice latte in coffee lingo) and its pumpkin spice spawn. You might be tempted to pin success of the fall flavoring on Starbucks. But as it turns out, pumpkin spice was bound to be a hit, whether the coffee chain popularized it or not. That familiar taste of cardamom and clove was something our ancient ancestors were fond of, too.

So what is it about pumpkin spice that made it a blockbuster, not just today, but centuries ago? And how do spice makers predict if something is going to be a hit or a bust? Senior flavorist Terry Miesle and food scientist Kantha Shelke join guest host Flora Lichtman to talk about spice trends old and new.

