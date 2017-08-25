The Spaceships At The End Of The Solar System Turn 40

The schoolbus-sized Voyager 1 spacecraft is currently the farthest man-made object from Earth … And at nearly 140 times the distance between Earth and the sun, it’s hurtling farther into interstellar space every day. Its twin, Voyager 2, is on its heels.

As the probes turn 40 this year, scientists and the public alike are reflecting on the horizons the mission opened — from the surprising volcanoes of Jupiter’s moon, Io, to the strange physics of interstellar plasma, to the potential for life on Enceladus.

The Voyager probes also double as messengers: Each carries a copy of the iconic Golden Record, a phonograph packed with data and messages about human beings. As their power runs down and they eventually cease returning data to Earth, their only functional purpose will be to send that Golden Record out into space — beginning their mission as ambassadors to current or future intelligent life.

Carolyn Porco, a planetary scientist who was on the Voyager imaging team and who was featured in the PBS documentary The Farthest, reflects on the legacy of Voyager, the later missions that it inspired, and the future of exploration in the solar system.