 02/17/2023

How The Western U.S. Could Rebuild Its Water Infrastructure

looking out over a parking lot that's partially flooded with plant debris scattered across it with palm trees and buildings in the background. a lone person in reflective weather gear picks up debris
The aftermath of a rainy bomb cyclone in Santa Cruz, CA in January 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

In early January, California was inundated with record-breaking rainfall. The state was battered by back-to-back storms, which caused severe flooding and power outages.  

But could there be a silver lining in those storm clouds? Given the historic drought conditions plaguing the western U.S., a way to collect or divert rainwater to use when the dry season hits is especially appealing. However, potential solutions are not within easy reach. 

Ira talks about the limitations and opportunities of storing and diverting rainwater with Dr. Andrew Fisher, hydrogeologist and professor of earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

Later, Ira is joined by Dr. Sharon Megdal, director of the University of Arizona’s Resources Research Center, to talk about the drivers of the water crisis and some of the policy solutions being floated to solve the problem. 

Segment Guests

Andrew Fisher

Dr. Andrew Fisher is a professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.

Sharon Megdal

Dr. Sharon Megdal is Director of the Water Resources Research Center at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Segment Transcript

