What Happens When Your Unconscious Mind Is In Charge

Ever have a gut feeling about a person you just met? What about a burst of inspiration for solving a tricky puzzle? You might have chalked the experience up to your above-average street smarts or creative genius. But according to John Bargh, professor of psychology at Yale University, it was actually the work of hidden mental processes influencing our everyday behaviors. Bargh joins Ira to discuss his new book Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do (Touchstone, 2017) and the many ways our thoughts, feelings, and decisions are not entirely our own.

You can read the excerpt for Dr. Bargh’s book here.