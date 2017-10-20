 10/20/2017

What Happens When Your Unconscious Mind Is In Charge

17:00 minutes

Ever have a gut feeling about a person you just met? What about a burst of inspiration for solving a tricky puzzle? You might have chalked the experience up to your above-average street smarts or creative genius. But according to John Bargh, professor of psychology at Yale University, it was actually the work of hidden mental processes influencing our everyday behaviors. Bargh joins Ira to discuss his new book Before You Know It: The Unconscious Reasons We Do What We Do (Touchstone, 2017) and the many ways our thoughts, feelings, and decisions are not entirely our own.

You can read the excerpt for Dr. Bargh’s book here.

Segment Guests

John Bargh

John Bargh is the James Rowland Angell Professor of Psychology and Director of the Automaticity in Cognition, Motivation, and Evaluation (ACME) Laboratory at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Meet the Producer

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

