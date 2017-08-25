 08/25/2017

What Microbes Are Hiding In Your Home?

Ever wonder if your office building could be making you sick? Curious why that new home you moved into is giving you the sniffles? Indoor spaces contain viruses, bacteria, and fungi that can affect human health. But researchers still don’t know a lot about about the organisms hiding in your shower head, or the microbes tracked in by pets.

Now, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has issued a new report that outlines a research agenda for studying the microbiome of the built environment. Jessica Green, a professor of biology at the University of Oregon, joins us to discuss new challenges and ideas for thinking about the indoor microbiome. And Robert Dunn, professor of applied ecology at North Carolina State University, talks about which of our microbial cohabitants should be considered unwanted guests, and which we should welcome in with open arms.

Rob Dunn

Rob Dunn is author of The Man Who Touched His Own Heart: True Tales of Science, Surgery, and Mystery (Little Brown, 2015) and a professor of applied ecology in the Department of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jessica Green

Jessica Green is a professor of biology at the University of Oregon. She’s also Chief Technology Officer at Phylagen, in Berkeley, California.

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

