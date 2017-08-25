Ever wonder if your office building could be making you sick? Curious why that new home you moved into is giving you the sniffles? Indoor spaces contain viruses, bacteria, and fungi that can affect human health. But researchers still don’t know a lot about about the organisms hiding in your shower head, or the microbes tracked in by pets.

Now, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has issued a new report that outlines a research agenda for studying the microbiome of the built environment. Jessica Green, a professor of biology at the University of Oregon, joins us to discuss new challenges and ideas for thinking about the indoor microbiome. And Robert Dunn, professor of applied ecology at North Carolina State University, talks about which of our microbial cohabitants should be considered unwanted guests, and which we should welcome in with open arms.