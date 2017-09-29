 09/29/2017

The ABCs Of Nuclear War

22:21 minutes

Credit: Shutterstock

In January 2017, the Science and Security Board moved the Doomsday Clock forward. At two and a half minutes to midnight, the clock is now the closest it’s been since 1953, just after the first U.S. and Soviet Union tests of the hydrogen bomb.

The Board’s statement this year is foreboding: “The Clock is ticking, global danger looms. Wise public officials should act immediately, guiding humanity away from the brink. If they do not, wise citizens must step forward and lead the way.”

Now, the global threat of a nuclear attack has again reached an alarming level. But what would an exchange of nuclear missiles look like today? Alex Wellerstein, assistant professor of science and technology studies at Stevens Institute of Technology, joins Ira to discuss what our modern bombs are capable of, and Laura Grego, senior scientist with the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, discusses the defense systems we’ve built to try and stop them. Plus, Steve Simon, radiation health physicist at the National Cancer Institute, shares what we’ve learned from radiation tests in the nuclear era.

Segment Guests

Alex Wellerstein

Alex Wellerstein is an assistant professor of Science and Technology Studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Laura Grego

Laura Grego is a Senior Scientist in the Global Security Program of the Union of Concerned Scientists in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Steve Simon

Steve Simon is a radiation health physicist at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

